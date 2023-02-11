SPORT

Video: Iheanacho Scores, Bags Assist As Leicester City Edge

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was at his best mettle as he scored a goal and bagged an assist in Leicester City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham in today’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 16th appearance for the Foxes, has netted three goals and bagged four assists this ongoing season.

Mega Millions Naija

Tottenham broke through in the 14th minute when Ivan Perisic’s corner ricocheted kindly for Bentancur, who slotted into an open net from four yards. But Leicester turned the contest on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Mendy opened his account in emphatic fashion with a thumping 20-yard drive into the roof of the net after Spurs only half-cleared a corner.

The midfielder’s strong challenge on the halfway line then released Iheanacho, who unselfishly laid the ball off for Maddison to slide home.

Iheanacho made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time when he neatly bent a 20-yard shot into the far corner.

Leicester put the result beyond doubt nine minutes from time as Barnes netted the fourth goal.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 19 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

7 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

15 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

26 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button