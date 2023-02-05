Video: Iheanacho Scoops Man Of The Match Award After Leicester’s Win At Aston Villa

Kelechi Iheanacho was named Man of the Match following Leicester City’s 4-2 away victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Nigeria international scored one goal and registered two assists in the game.

The 26-year-old scored the highest number of votes, with 55 percent of the fans picking him as their number one choice.

New signings Tete and Victor Kristiansen came second and third respectively.

Iheanacho started two Premier League games for the Foxes and has scored in the two.

The forward has made 15 league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

