Video: Iheanacho Performed ‘With Fire In His Belly’ Vs Walsall –Rodgers

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has praised Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho’s showing in the Foxes’ win against Walsall in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Leicester City defeated League 2 (England fourth tier) side Walsall 1-0 on Saturday at the Bescot Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute after coming off the bench to replace Patson Daka in the 53rd minute.

Also Read – FA Cup: Iheanacho Retains Great Form, Nets Leicester Winner Against Wallsall

Rodgers commended the efforts of Iheanacho during the encounter.

“He came into the game with a real fire in his belly to perform and did really well,” Independent quoted Rodgers as saying.

“For a large part of my time here Vardy has been our number one striker, we brought Patson (Daka) in who could replicate that and Kelechi is a fantastic link player for us.

“We always have a strong team out and Walsall today, give them credit. Michael[Flynn] has done an excellent job since coming in here.

“I thought we were good in the second half, the method to our game was better. We adapted a couple of things at halftime and started to threaten a bit more.”

Iheanacho has tallied three goals and one assist in 20 games for Leicester City so far this term.

He has scored 17 goals overall in 23 FA Cup appearances in his career.

Leicester City play Aston Villa next in a Premier League game at Villa Park on Saturday, February 4.

By Toju Sote



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.