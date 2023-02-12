SPORT

Video: Iheanacho, Ndidi, Leicester Teammates Make EPL History In 4-1 Win Against Spurs

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and their Leicester City teammates, made Premier League history in the home win against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Iheanacho scored and bagged an assist and Ndidi was introduced in the 69th minute as Leicester hammered Spurs 4-1.

And according to a statement on Premier League‘s Twitter handle, Leicester became the first team in England’s topflight history to score three first half goals in back-to-back matches despite conceding first in each game.

Going into Saturday’s game with Spurs, Leicester had scored three first half goals after conceding first in their 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

Iheanacho was also on target for Leicester in the win at Villa Park and has taken his tally in the Premier League to three this season.

He now has five goals in all competitions (three Premier League goals and two in the FA Cup).

