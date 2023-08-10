SPORT

Video: Iheanacho Named MOTM In Leicester’s Win Vs Burton Albion

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Kelechi Iheanacho was named Man of the Match after helping Leicester defeat Burton Albion 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Leicester posted Iheanacho and his award on their Twitter handle after the win against Burton Albion.

Iheanacho scored and provided the assist for Wilfred Ndidi who netted the second goal for the Foxes.

In the sixth minute Iheanacho opened the scoring with a cheeky back heel finish.

And in first half stoppage time he set up Ndidi after cutting back for his compatriot to finish.

Leicester will now face Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The game will be played at Prenton Park during the week commencing 28 August.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

ALS 0-1 ALN: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Match award after scoring Al Nassr’s winning goal

4 mins ago

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star scores a stunning goal in Leicester City’s 2-0 win in League Cup

17 mins ago

Reactions As Chelsea Fc Announce New Club Captain

30 mins ago

The History Of Bosman Ruling In Football

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button