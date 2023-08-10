Video: Iheanacho Named MOTM In Leicester’s Win Vs Burton Albion

Kelechi Iheanacho was named Man of the Match after helping Leicester defeat Burton Albion 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Leicester posted Iheanacho and his award on their Twitter handle after the win against Burton Albion.

Iheanacho scored and provided the assist for Wilfred Ndidi who netted the second goal for the Foxes.

In the sixth minute Iheanacho opened the scoring with a cheeky back heel finish.

And in first half stoppage time he set up Ndidi after cutting back for his compatriot to finish.

Leicester will now face Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The game will be played at Prenton Park during the week commencing 28 August.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.