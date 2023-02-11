SPORT

Video: Iheanacho Named Leicester’s Man Of The Match Vs Tottenham

Kelechi Iheanacho was voted Leicester City’s Man of the Match for his impressive performance in their 4-1 home win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester announced Iheanacho as their most outstanding player on their Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles forward beat off competition from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for the award.

Iheanacho polled 51 per cent of the votes casted by the club fans while Maddison and Barnes got 32 and five per cent respectively.

He scored and add an assist as the Foxes recorded their third straight win.

Iheanacho set up Maddison who put Leicester 2-1 ahead on 25 minutes before adding the third goal himself in first half stoppage time.

It is Iheanacho’s third goal in his last three games in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Also, Iheanacho now has three goals in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup this season.

