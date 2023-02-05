Video: Iheanacho: Leicester Still Have A Lot To Work On After Aston Villa Win

Kelechi Iheanacho has said Leicester City must “give more” after their thrilling win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Foxes won the contest at the Villa Park 4-2 with Iheanacho scoring once and registering two assists.

It was Brendan Rodgers’ side first win in the Premier League since November.

“It’s been a little while,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV of Leicester’s first league win since November.

“But getting this win now, we’re happy, and we can build into the next games. Hopefully we can continue in those games. We had a good feeling coming into this game.

“We need to do a bit more. It was a good performance, but we need to give more, running forward and back, challenging for first balls and second balls, winning battles.

“There’s a lot of things to work on, but hopefully it’s good momentum for the next games.

“With the new guys as well coming into the game, they did really well today as well. We know what we have to do now.”

