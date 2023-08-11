Video: Iheanacho Hungry To Score More Goals For Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho has declared that he is looking forward to scoring more goals for Leicester City this season.

Iheanacho was on target in the Foxes 2-0 win against Burton Albion on Wednesday night.

It was the forward’s first goal of the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Huddersfield Town, Iheanacho is eager to continue his scoring run for the Foxes.

City will be hoping to carry on their fine form of two wins in two competitions come Saturday afternoon, most recently defeating Burton Albion in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

“Hopefully we keep it going against Huddersfield,” the Nigerian striker told the club’s official website.

“It was a good game; we did what we needed to do. We controlled most of the ball, got the goals and hopefully we take this into the weekend.

“It’s a great feeling to score my first goal of the season. I wasn’t expecting the ball, so it was nice to see it go into the bottom corner, and hopefully there’s more goals to come.

“My back was to the goal, but we always work on finishing in training so that one might only come once in a while, but I’m happy I was able to take it and help the team as well.”

Iheanacho also reflected on life under new manager Enzo Maresca.

He continued: “The new manager has really brought something to the Club. They’ve changed the mood in the team, the tactics and we know what they want now. So, it’s just about practising, repeating it every day so that it becomes perfect and hopefully we’ll get there.

“It’s part of the tactic, for me to drop deeper and drag the centre-backs out of position, but it’s working well and hopefully we do a bit more in training so that it becomes more natural, and we see the reward on the pitch.”

