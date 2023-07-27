SPORT

Video: Iheanacho Bags Assist, Ndidi Scores In Leicester’s Win

Wilfred Ndidi’s early goal was the difference as Leicester City defeated Bangkok side Port FC 1-0 at Alpine Football Camp Training on Wednesday.

Ndidi benefitted from a superb low cross from Kelechi Iheanacho to net the only goal of the game.

Following the cancellation of Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur at Rajanmagala Stadium, the Foxes headed across town in Bangkok to take on Thai League 1 outfit Port FC.

The Foxes were ahead inside 10 minutes when Victor Kristiansen slid the ball through to Iheanacho, with the Nigerian squaring it for international team-mate Ndidi to slot home from close range.

At the half-hour, Iheanacho almost made it 2-0 but was denied the opportunity after the flag went up for offside.

In the second half Iheanacho attempted to chip the opposition keeper but failed to hit the target.

This summer, Leicester have so far faced Peterborough United, Northampton Town and OH Leuven.

On Sunday they will come up against Liverpool in Singapore.

