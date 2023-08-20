Video: Iheanacho Attracting Interest From Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have reportedly made transfer enquiry to Leicester City over potential move for Kelechi Iheanacho in the final weeks of the transfer window.

There are less than two weeks of the window remaining as teams look to shape their squad for the remainder of the season.





Leicester could see some outgoings before the deadline, with five players left out of recent matchday squads.

According to the Sun Crystal Palace have ‘asked’ City about Iheanacho.

Also read: Oshoala Lauds Soname Over Remo Stars Facilities

The Super Eagles forward has been a big part of the Foxes so far this season, starting the last three games in all competitions.

His only goal this season came in the League Cup against Burton Albion which Leicester won 2-0.

Iheanacho does have just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

But Leicester manager although Enzo Maresca has hinted that talks over a new deal could start soon.