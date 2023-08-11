SPORT

Video: Ighalo Set Join Saudi Club Al Wehda

Former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo is on the verge of sealing a move to Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Wehda.

According to Sky Sports, Ighalo will pen a two-year contract with the club following approval from the Saudi Pro League.

The 34-year-old is expected to undergo a medical this week.

The experienced forward will link up with the Red Giant as a free agent after severing ties with Al Hilal at the end of last month.

Ighalo was the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League in the 2021/2022 season.

He has also previously played for another Saudi Arabia club Al Shabab.

