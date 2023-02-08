SPORT

Video: Ighalo Helps Al-Hilal Reach Historic FIFA Club World Cup Final After Shock Win Against Flamengo

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Odion Ighalo was in action and helped his Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal stun Brazil giants Flamengo 3-2 in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Tuesday night.

The famous win means Al-Hilal are the first-ever club from Saudi Arabia to reach the competition’s final.

Mega Millions Naija

Ighalo was named in Al-Hilal’s starting eleven before going off in the 57th minute.

Al-Hilal will potentially face Real Madrid in the final, with the Champions League holders in action against Al Ahly of Egypt on Wednesday.

Salem Al Dawsari’s perfectly placed spot-kick gave Al-Hilal the lead in the first minutes of the match after Matheuzinho tripped Luciano Vietto inside the box.

Pedro equalised for Flamengo with a close-range strike in the 20th minute but Al-Hilal regained the lead just before half-time as Al Dawsari again converted from the spot, with Gerson sent off for a second booking after stomping on Vietto in the penalty area.

With Flamengo reduced to 10 men for the entire second half, Al-Hilal controlled the tempo and eventually scored the third, when Al Dawsari returned the favour to Vietto, putting the ball on a plate for the Argentinian to score with a point-blank strike.

Pedro’s close-range range effort in added time was too little to late for Flamengo, who became only the sixth Copa Libertadores champions not to advance to the final.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Club World Cup – Al Ahly vs RMD: 4-3-3 Lineup Madrid Could Deploy To Move To Finals

8 mins ago

Why Man U Fans Might Prefer A Qatari Group To Buy The Club From The Glazers

14 mins ago

Lebron Becomes Nba’s All-time Leading Scorer

22 mins ago

Qatar base owner could make a bid in few days for Manchester United

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button