Video: I Won’t Force Chukwuemeka, Eze, Olise, Others To Play For Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro says the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and others must show the right commitment to play for the team.

The trio along with Tosin Adarabioyo and Folarin Balogun are still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Bukayo Saka, who are of Nigerian descent have been capped by England at senior level.

Peseiro stated that it is important for the other players, who are still eligible to play for the Super Eagles to show maximum demand and determination.

“You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players,” Peseiro told the Mirror.

“I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time we discover, ‘well that player can play for us, also’, normally young players.

“There are many good players with quality, capacity and good training. For us, if we want to win the next AFCON, I am happy because I have many players with quality to create a good national team.

“But it’s not easy to choose the right players. We try to see them in the match, after that I try to call them for our practice and our friendly games, because we want to create a small group with quality for developing in training and practice to implement our ideas to win the next AFCON.

“But there are a lot of players, and they need to show the maximum demand and motivation to play for Nigeria. Quality, of course, but demand and motivation to play for us.”

