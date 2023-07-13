Video: I Went To Rehab For Six Weeks This Summer —Dele Alli

Dele Alli has revealed that he checked himself into rehab to kick an addiction to sleeping tablets.

Alli disclosed this in a heartbreaking interview with the Overlap, with Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

He was heralded as a generational talent during his early days at Tottenham Hotspur but his career has not turned out the way many predicted.

Opening up to Neville, Alli said he spent a recent spell at a rehabilitation facility.

“I got addicted to sleeping tablets, it’s a problem not only I have. It’s going around more than people realise in football.

“Now is probably the right time to tell people. It’s tough to talk about it as it’s quite recent and something I’ve hid for a long time and I’m scared to talk about.

“When I came back from Turkey (following a loan spell at Besiktas) I came back and found out I needed an operation.

“I was in a bad place mentally. I decided to go to a modern rehab facility that deals with addiction and mental health and trauma. I felt it was time for me.

“You can’t be told to go there, you have to make the decision yourself.

“I was in a bad cycle. I was relying on things that were doing me harm. I was waking up every day, winning the fight going into training every day smiling – willing to show I was happy.

“Inside I was losing the battle and it was time to change. When I was told I needed surgery I could feel the feelings I had when the cycle began.

“So I went there for six weeks. Everton were amazing and supported I will be grateful to them for ever. For them to be so honest and understanding I couldn’t ask for anything more during a time I was making the biggest decision of my life – doing something I was scared to do. I’m happy I’ve done it.

“There is a stigma around it and it’s something people don’t want to do. Going into rehab is scary but I could never have imagined how much I would get from it.

“I was in a bad place. A lot happened to me when I was younger that I couldn’t understand and I was doing stupid things that I blame myself for.

“Going there and learning about it, it was never really under my control.

“Understanding learning it has helped. I let go of some bad feelings I was holding which was slowing me down.”

