Video: I Went Into Depression After NFF Officials Swi

Popular singer, Charles Chibuezechukwu, aka Crayon has allegedly accused officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of denying him the opportunity of earning a living as a footballer.

In a chat with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos, Crayon, who is signed under Mavin Records, stated that he went into depression after he swindled and replaced by another player during a screening in Surulere National Stadium, to be part of a national youth team in 2015.

“It was so boring. I didn’t have anything to do, nowhere to go. And my footballing career at that time wasn’t really kicking off for me as well. I used to play football. I used to be a proper footballer. They called me ‘Coutinho’ in my hood. You know prime Coutinho who played for Liverpool?

“I tried to become a professional footballer but it didn’t work out for me because football in Nigeria is quite dicey. There is a lot of corruption. I don’t want to mention names because it might hurt some people. They are big names; top [football] officials.

“At a time I went for one screening in Surulere [National Stadium], they [NFF officials] picked me and they had to like swindle me and pick someone else because the person had money and connections. So, at that point, I became disappointed. I went home depressed.”

