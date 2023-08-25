Video: I Went Into Depression After NFF Officials Swi

SPORT

Popular singer, Charles Chibuezechukwu, aka Crayon has allegedly accused officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of denying him the opportunity of earning a living as a footballer.

In a chat with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos, Crayon, who is signed under Mavin Records, stated that he went into depression after he swindled and replaced by another player during a screening in Surulere National Stadium, to be part of a national youth team in 2015.

“It was so boring. I didn’t have anything to do, nowhere to go. And my footballing career at that time wasn’t really kicking off for me as well. I used to play football. I used to be a proper footballer. They called me ‘Coutinho’ in my hood. You know prime Coutinho who played for Liverpool?

“I tried to become a professional footballer but it didn’t work out for me because football in Nigeria is quite dicey. There is a lot of corruption. I don’t want to mention names because it might hurt some people. They are big names; top [football] officials.

“At a time I went for one screening in Surulere [National Stadium], they [NFF officials] picked me and they had to like swindle me and pick someone else because the person had money and connections. So, at that point, I became disappointed. I went home depressed.”

