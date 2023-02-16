Video: I Was Optimistic De Jong Will Turn Down Man United Offer

Barcelona coach Xavi says he was confident Frenkie de Jong will reject joining Man United during last summer transfer window.

Recall that the Catalan club went through a busy summer of buying and selling players.

While there were persistent rumors linking de Jong to Manchester United, who Barca play in the Europa League on Thursday, no deal materialized.

“I think he was really clear to me – he wanted to stay with us,” Xavi said to reporters.

“So there was not a doubt.

“Now he is our player and I am really happy with his performance, with his leadership.

“He is enjoying himself on the pitch and that is the most important thing.”

