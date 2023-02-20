Video: ‘I Was Actually A Defender’

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he started out his football career as a defender before switching to a forward role.

Osimhen has been superb for the Partenopei this season as he is the current highest goalscorer in Serie A with 18 goals and three assists in 19 games.

In an interview with Sorare he revealed that he was initially a defender and he also stated that he idolized Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba while growing up.

“I was actually a defender,” Osimhen said

Read Also: UCL: ‘It’s One Of The Biggest Games In The World,” —Klopp Speaks Ahead Liverpool vs Real Madrid Round 16 Tie

“Growing up I started to watch Didier Drogba, how he plays and try to see what makes a lot of people consider him as one of the greatest strikers to ever play this game.”

Osimhen has racked up 19 goals and three assists in 23 games across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Napoli sit atop the Serie A table after garnering 62 points from 23 games.

Napoli play Eintracht Frankfurt next in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg fixture on Tuesday February 21 at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.