Video: I Want To Start Having Babies, Build My Family –Su

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega has revealed that she can’t wait to start having babies and begin her own family.

Recall that Ordega was part of the Super Falcons squad that lost via penalties to England in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.


In an interview with EaglesTracker, Ordega stated that she could get pregnant within the next four years in a bid to start a family.

“Four years? I think I will be pregnant, I think I will have my babies then. Four years, I might have babies. I love babies. I might really.

“I might have babies. I don’t want to play football forever. I’m a woman. I’m beautiful. I don’t wanna play football forever. I want to start a family. I’m not saying in the next four years but if una no see me make una know say I don…[smiles].

“It can happen in the next one or three months. It doesn’t matter. It is what you want that God will give to you.”

