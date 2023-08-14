SPORT

Video: I Want To Be A Legend At Man United

Reporter
Man United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has revealed that he will like to remember as a legend at the club.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper admits he’s joined United with plenty to prove.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “ Many people read the headlines: Onana disqualified for doping. He is a scammer, a dopingist.

“When my suspension expired, I celebrated like I won the Champions League. I’m back in business.

“I want to become a Manchester United legend and the best goalkeeper in the world.”

 

Onana are set to make their competitive debuts for Manchester United in their Premier League opener against Wolves today.

 

Having reunited with his former Ajax boss Ten Hag, Onana will surely start between the sticks in the Midlands.

