SPORT

Video: I Plan To Retire From Mixed Martial Art In Next Five Y

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira, former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will retire from the mixed martial arts in the next five years

Recall that the the Nigerian star was defeated by long-term rival Pereira last year for the third time in his fighting career which saw him lose his title.

Mega Millions Naija

However, the 33-year-old has insisted he will try to end his career on a high and wants to return to his status as the king of the division.

“I’ve been in the UFC five years, right?,? Adesanya said during a press conference in Australia while discussing his upcoming rematch with Pereira.

“If I’m being honest, I’m not gonna be here in five years. I have other things to do in life. I love this sh*t and I’m f**king great at it but I never attach myself to this and I?m gonna leave on top.

“So yeah, that?s the place where I feel like you should leave. But again, I?ve been here five years in the UFC, (snaps fingers) it went like that. We’ll see how long I’m here for but I don’t think it?s gonna be five years,? Adesanya said.

Adesanya has become a hugely popular figure in martial arts and is currently the UFC?s second-highest-paid fighter behind his friend Conor McGregor.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander has a record of 23 wins and two losses.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

PSG 0-1 FCB: Messi’s Performance Shows That He Plays Better With Mbappe Than With Just Neymar

10 mins ago

Bayern Munich Claims Victory Over PSG with a 1-0 Win as Coman Scores, Mbappe’s Two Goals Disallowed

18 mins ago

Fans react after Coman refused to celebrate his goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

26 mins ago

PSG 0:1 BAY: PSG’s Awful Display Today Debunk Claims Of Their Capabilities To Win The UCL Title

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button