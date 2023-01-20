Video: ‘I Personally Offered Trossard To Arsenal’ —Agent

Leandro Trossard’s agent Josy Comhair says he personally offered Leondro Trossard to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having missed out on Mykhailo Mudrykfollowing a protracted saga, the Gunners swiftly agreed a fee with Brighton over Trossard on Thursday.

The signing of a new wide forward was something Mikel Arteta prioritised this month as he bids to end Arsenal’s 19-year long wait for a League title.

Despite Manchester City’s win over Tottenham, the Gunners remain five points clear of the champions while also boasting a game in hand.

Now, they have strengthened their squad, with Trossard adding to Arteta’s options following an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Standard Sport understand Arsenal will pay an initial £21m for the Belgian and the deal could rise by a further £5m should various add-ons be met.

Speaking to football.london, Josy Comhair said: “I personally offered Leo to Arsenal. This is the most beautiful club for him and the football they’re playing suits him perfectly.

“The deal took 48hrs which shows how much Arsenal wanted him.”

