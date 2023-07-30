Video: I Never Snubbed Onana During Real Madrid Game -Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, has debunked rumours circulating in the media that he snubbed team-mate Andre Onana, during their pre-season game against Real Madrid.

Recall that the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

However, the Portuguese midfielder was criticised for an incident during Thursday’s game, where it was alleged that he ignore the Cameroonian goalkeeper, with the two brushing shoulders, and that prompted criticism on social media.

One clip of the incident went viral on Instagram alongside the caption: “Captain Bruno doesn’t want anyone to correct him or advise him. Bruno completely ignores new signing Onana.”

Fernandes has now directly responded to the video clip, writing: “Nice how you could see me ignoring him when I was going to the place he was telling me to be positioned in the corner.

“Nice try to make it look bad.

