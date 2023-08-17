Video: I Never Knew My Teammates Love And Cherish Me So Much — Super Falcons Captain, Ebi

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has said she did not know that she is well loved and cherished by her teammates.

Watching messages from her national teammates in behind the scenes footage during her FIFA interview, the 40 year old was moved to tears after hearing the positive comments by the players.





Ebi divulged the information on her Twitter handle along with an accompanying video.

“That priceless moment I watched messages from my teammates. I never knew they all loved & cherished me so much. I never saw it coming. I never knew I inspired my own teammates. They never just said it to me physically. The tears just kept coming for almost 10 mins,” she Tweeted.

The veteran defender has played for the Super Falcons since 2003 earning 109 caps and netting three goals in the process. She is the only African footballer to participate at six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Ebi led the Super Falcons to a Round of 16 finish at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where they lost 4-2 on penalties to England after a 0-0 stalemate on August 7 at Lang Park.

She made two appearances at this year’s tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place between England and Spain on Sunday, August 20.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.