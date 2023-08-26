SPORT

Video: ‘I Missed International Football’ – Balogun Eager For Super Eagles Action

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has expressed his desire to play international football again.

Persistent injuries has forced Super Eagles coaches to omit the big centre-back from their squads for some time now.

Balogun was named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but couldn’t make it due to injury.

The 35-year-old is up and running again having made a surprise return to Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers this summer.

The defender admitted missing international football and can’t to represent Nigeria again.

“That’s perfect, I’m hoping to make the next squad. I have been out for quite some time and definitely, it would be something nice,”he told Rangers TV.

“Obviously, I’m looking forward to being called up. As much as it can be chaotic, I missed international football with Nigeria, and a lot of faces I haven’t seen for a long time.”

Balogun, who was born to a Nigerian father and German mother has made 46 appearances for the Super Eagles with one goal to his name.

