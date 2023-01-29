Video: ‘I Love The Competition’ – Iheanacho Relishes Impressive FA Cup Record –
Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with his impressive record in the Emirates FA Cup, reports Completesports.com.
The Nigeria international netted the winning goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 win against Wallsall on Saturday.
It was Iheanacho’s 17th goal in 23 appearances in the competition.
“There is no difference in the way I approach FA Cup matches,” Iheanacho told the club’s official website
“Obviously, I love the competition, but there is no difference in terms of the way I approach games or how I play.
“It doesn’t affect me. Anytime I get my chance, I get in there and do my job.”
