Video: 'I Love The Competition' – Iheanacho Relishes Impressive FA Cup Record

Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with his impressive record in the Emirates FA Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international netted the winning goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 win against Wallsall on Saturday.

It was Iheanacho’s 17th goal in 23 appearances in the competition.

“There is no difference in the way I approach FA Cup matches,” Iheanacho told the club’s official website

“Obviously, I love the competition, but there is no difference in terms of the way I approach games or how I play.

“It doesn’t affect me. Anytime I get my chance, I get in there and do my job.”

