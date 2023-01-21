Video: ‘I Joined Chelsea To Win Trophies At The Highest Level’ —Madueke

Noni Madueke has said winning trophies at the highest level was one of the reasons he decided to join Premier League giants Chelsea.

Madueke, an England youth international, completed his move to the Blues from PSV on Friday night, after penning a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option to extend for a further year. The deal is reported to be worth £29 million.

The 20-year-old winger becomes Chelsea’s second addition of the week as he follows Mykhailo Mudryk through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

And speaking after completing the move, Madueke told chelseafc.com:“I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea,’ Madueke said on finalising his transfer.

“To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”

Madueke was born in Barnet and came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before leaving England to move to the Netherlands and sign for PSV.

He broke into the PSV senior side in 2019, before becoming a regular the season after, netting an impressive seven goals in 24 league appearances.

