Video: I Don’t Feel Pressure Anymore -Joshua

Anthony Joshua says he’s no longer under any form of pressure again after knocking out Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Recall that Joshua claimed the 26th victory of his professional career with a thunderous seventh-round stoppage of last-minute opponent Helenius.

While it was a spectacular finish, Joshua faced boos during the third round before jeers returned by the halfway markm following another pedestrian round

Expressing his delight, Joshua said that he doesn’t feel pressured anymore and can’t wait to fight Deontay Wilder.

“I don’t feel pressure any more. Remember I am not a heavyweight champion, I leave that to the other guys. I am just a contender trying to make my way.

“Any time is a good time to fight. It could have been Wilder eight years ago or Wilder now. It don’t matter,” Joshua insisted.

“It is only a fight and boxing wins so roll on really. There is no worry to me when it is.

“I am just happy we can get the fight going and I think people appreciate that I am doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map.

“Yeah, we’re carrying heavyweight boxing. I have believed that for years I have played my part in bringing entertainment to heavyweight boxing.

“That is why you are asking about the Wilder fight. I am not comparing what it could have been, I’m just happy that we’re getting this fight under way potentially soon because it does great for boxing I think.

“We’ll look back in years to come and think, ‘look at that era, that guy fought everyone,’ and that’s what is important. Not protecting you zero. It is about fighting the best and giving your best.”

