SPORT

Video: I Convinced De Jong To Snub Man United

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has disclosed that he convinced Frenkie de Jong from joining Man United last summer.

Recall that Man United spent months in negotiations with Barcelona to try and secure a deal for De Jong, who was Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag’s top target, having worked with him at Ajax.

Mega Millions Naija

However, the deal was complicated by outstanding wages De Jong was owed and the matter of who should pay them and the transfer ultimately collapsed.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday, Ter Stegen told The Times: “I was hoping he [De Jong] would stay because this is the type of player I want to have in my team,” Ter Stegen told The Times.

“There were many rumours, discussions and whatever, but I’m just happy that he’s here and I don’t want him to leave.

“I want to make very clear, when I talked to him I tried to [make him stay]. One day I will just put him in something here [he pretends to tie a rope around a chair leg] to keep him here always. I hope he’ll be here for a long time.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

EPL Table After Man City Beat Arsenal 3-1 Today

8 mins ago

BOR VS CHE: How Chelsea Fans’ Unnecessary Support For Tuchel Is A Disrespect To Graham Potter

24 mins ago

Video: Juventus Can Qualify For Next Champions League Despite 15-Point Deduction -Allegri

34 mins ago

Three worst Chelsea players that made them play a goalless draw

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button