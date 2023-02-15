Video: I Convinced De Jong To Snub Man United

Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has disclosed that he convinced Frenkie de Jong from joining Man United last summer.

Recall that Man United spent months in negotiations with Barcelona to try and secure a deal for De Jong, who was Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag’s top target, having worked with him at Ajax.

However, the deal was complicated by outstanding wages De Jong was owed and the matter of who should pay them and the transfer ultimately collapsed.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday, Ter Stegen told The Times: “I was hoping he [De Jong] would stay because this is the type of player I want to have in my team,” Ter Stegen told The Times.

“There were many rumours, discussions and whatever, but I’m just happy that he’s here and I don’t want him to leave.

“I want to make very clear, when I talked to him I tried to [make him stay]. One day I will just put him in something here [he pretends to tie a rope around a chair leg] to keep him here always. I hope he’ll be here for a long time.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.