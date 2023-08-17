SPORT

Video: I Can Win Ballon d’Or At Bayern Munich –Kane

1 minute read

England captain Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich can elevate him into a Ballon d’Or winner.

The centre forward is ready to make his Bundesliga debut with the German giants.

Bayern take on Werder Bremen in their first league game of the season on Friday.

“If you are winning your league and the Champions League, and obviously we as England have the European Championship next summer as well… as we’ve seen with the Ballon d’Or, you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that,” Kane told reporters.

“If I’m scoring goals and we are winning trophies then that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on now.

“I have always said I never want to retire and feel like I could have done more. That was a big part of the decision-making process to come to Bayern. You want to make sure you’ve pushed yourself to your limits.”

