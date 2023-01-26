Video: I Can Only Play In NPFL If…

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has confessed that he would love to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) if only the league is well organised and matches are shown on television.

Ighalo stated this in a chat with SupersSports, where he questioned the nation’s security lapses and poor organisation of the league as reasons why some players doesn’t like to return to the NPFL.

“Our players abroad can come back to Nigeria but security must be improved upon.

“The League (Nigerian Premier Football League) must be well organized. A lot of money will be pumped into the game and matches should be on television,” Ighalo said on Super Sport.

Recall that Ighalo began his career for Julius Berger FC before moving to Europe, where he has scored 150 career goals in 354 domestic league appearances for 10 clubs.

