Video: I Can Never Trade Vlahovic For Osimhen -Weah

Juventus forward, Timothy Weah, has rated Dusan Vlahovic as a more prolific striker than Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen in the Serie A.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the American, who joined the Old Lady this summer, said that he won’t trade Vlahovic for Osimhen.

“He is [Vlahovic] among the best in the world. I see him and Chiesa extremely determined to drag us to victory.

“He is a huge striker, because he scores a lot and knows how to do everything else well. I really enjoy interacting with him on the pitch.

“I would never trade him for [Victor] Osimhen: they are two extraordinary players, but Dusan is perfect for this team,” Weah said

