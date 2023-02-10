Video: I Can Build Something Special With Super Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, says he’s optimistic of building a solid team with the array of talents at his disposal ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup slated for New Zealand and Australia.

Recall that the team is currently preparing for the first edition of the Women’s Revelation Cup which features country such as Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica.

In an interview with TheNFF,com, Waldrum stated that he;s delighted working with the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, Ashleigh Plumptre, Rofiat Imuran and a few to mention.

“I think the current Super Falcons squad is loaded with so many talented players. There are a lot of players that have much to offer in the team and I am reasonably excited and hopeful,” Waldrum told thenff.com

“Asisat Oshoala is in great form and we all know what she is capable of. When you add players like Desire Oparanozie, who is also very much in the mix, as well as Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo, no doubt, we have so many effective weapons offensively.

“I am confident that we can build something special with this squad. We have also got some bright players like Rofiat Imuran coming in, in her twenties, same with Tosin Demehin, to go along with experienced players like Osinachi Ohale.

“Ashleigh Plumptre has also been a great addition for us at the back. I think I love the strength of the team; it’s just about getting the best eleven to play on the pitch.”

