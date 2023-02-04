Video: I Allowed Soares, Lokonga, Marquinhos Leave To Gain

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that he allowed Lokonga, Marquinhos and Soares to leave the north London club because the players needed more playing time.

Recall that Arsenal strengthened with the arrivals of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho, while Lokonga, Marquinhos and Soares were allowed to leave Arteta’s side on loan.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League tie with Everton on Saturday, Arteta said at his pre-match press conference when asked to rate Arsenal’s business in the January window: “A really tricky one but in the end a really positive one.

“We had three main key areas of positions we wanted to improve and we have done it. With Leo [Trossard], Jakub, and Jorg [Jorginho].”

He added: “As well, we have offloaded the squad with three players, Sambi needed time and games to develop the talent that he has and I think in Palace, we have found the right club with the right coaching staff as well, so I believe that will work out.

“Marquinhos needed minutes. It’s going to be a really tough but really good test for him to play in the league in a great club.

“With Cedric, he was demanding minutes and it was difficult to promise that to him. He is a player we all loved, it was a difficult decision.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.