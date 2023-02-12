Video: Hughton Appointed New Black Stars Head Coach

Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, the country’s football association (GFA) announced on Sunday.

Hughton was assistant to Otto Addo and was part of the Black Stars coaching crew to lady year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The statement from the GFA read: “The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

“Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

“The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.”

