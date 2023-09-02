Video: ‘How You Can Become Great Footballers’

1996 Olympic gold medallist and former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has advised young up-and-coming players to desist from mingling with lazy and bad friends in order to become football greats, Completesports.com reports.

The Enyimba International Chairman gave the advice while interacting with a crop of young players participating in the ongoing Tico Select Preseason Tournament at Uyo Township Stadium.

Kanu who probably saw himself in those kids remembering his early days as a beginner told the boys to stay focused as that is the only sure way to success in the business of football.

Also Read: Nigeria Shall Win AFCON 2024, And The World Cup In 2034! –Odegbami

“You don’t need any negative influence around you if you want to succeed in football. So, if you have a lazy friend, let him go. If you have a bad friend, let him go. Focus on what you want to achieve,” Kanu told the starry-eyed youngsters.

“Sleep, dream, wake up, ‘eat football’. Make your feet and the ball your treasure. Avoid negative energy and be humble. Do not indulge in unnecessary lifestyle that breeds distraction,” he advised.

Kanu assured the budding young players that with hard work their dreams will come true as he and other great footballers who were once like them have experienced.

By Chigozie Chukwuleta