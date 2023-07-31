Video: How Super Falcons Rated In Draw Against Republic Of Ireland

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons following their 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland in their Group B clash against Republic of Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 5/10

A nervy performance from the Paris FC goalkeeper. She was not herself for most part of the game.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 71/0

The right-back defended well and also supported the attack.

OSINACHI OHALE 71/0

Another solid performance from the experienced centre-back. Coped well against the opposition.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10

Keeps getting better with every game. She was replaced by captain Onome Ebi six minutes from time.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 7/10

Good display from the former Leicester City defender. She will however do well not to dwell too much on the ball.

HALIMAT AYINDE 6/10

Put up a battling display in the game. A slightly above average performance from the defensive midfielder.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 6/10

Played to the gallery most times. She was guilty of holding too much to the ball.

TONI PAYNE 8/10

The Sevilla of Spain star was clearly Super Falcons’ best player in the game. She nearly grabbed an assist with Uchenna Kanu nodding her superb cross

against the woodwork on 62 minutes.

UCHENNA KANU 6/10

Hit the woodwork in the second half. She was not her best in the game.

RASHEEDAT AJIBADE 5/10

A poor performance from the winger. It was a surprise she lasted the entire 90 minutes on the pitch.

ASISAT OSHOALA

The forward wasted a good chance in the first half. She was replaced by Ifeoma Onumonu in the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

MONDAY GIFT 5/10

She was lively following her introduction in the second half.

IFEOMA ONUMONU 3/10

She offered nothing after her introduction.

ONOME EBI

Not Rated

