Video: How PSG Failed Messi,Mbappe, Neymar –Leonardo

Former sporting director at Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo, has criticised the Paris club for failing to give the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé the needed atmosphere to win the UEFA Champions League.

The star-studded attacking trio won league titles at PSG the past two seasons, but failed to bring Champions League success to the club.

“People, they need to feel comfortable. These players need a state of good spirits, they need to feel support, they need to be recognised.

“And the ones who have do that are the club, us, and the coaches,” Leonardo told Brazilian publication Ge.

Mbappé is into the final year of his current contract at PSG, while Messi left the Ligue 1 champions this summer to join Inter Miami CF as a free agent. Neymar moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a €90million transfer.

