Video: How Osimhen Convinced Me To Join AC Milan -Chukwueze

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed that Victor Osimhen played a key role in his decision to join AC Millan.

Recall that the Nigerian international joined AC Milan on Thursday in a deal worth €20m plus €8m add-ons.

In a chat with Milan TV, Chukwueze said that his conversation with Osimhen convinced him to join the Rossoneri.

“We [I and Osimhen] joked about it [my transfer to AC Milan] the last time we chatted. He [Osimhen] said, ‘Samuel, AC Milan is a very nice club. It’s the best club. Don’t hesitate to sign with them. They’re fantastic. They have good people and their fans are amazing.’

“I said, tell me how do you feel when you are playing against them?,’ and he said, ‘Their fans are amazing. They’re crazy about football.’

“I said okay, hope you know I’m going to win you? And he said, ‘Let’s see how it goes,” Chukwueze told Milan TV.

