Video: How My Wife Almost Killed Me

Former Manchester United striker, Carlos Tevez, has disclosed that he was almost killed by his wife after he made the decision to return to Argentina from Juventus in Italy in 2015.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Tevez stated his decision didn’t go down well with his family.


According to Tevez, his wife was not happy with his decision.

“It was a great moment for me and when I decided to go back to Argentina, Vanessa, my wife, wanted to kill me.

“Everything in Italy was very easy. The Italians are like us Argentines, a part of my heart remains there forever.”

Having endured an illustrious 20-year footballing career, Tevez is now in his second managerial position back in his homeland with Independiente.


