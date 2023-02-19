Video: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To Senegal

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their Group B clash against the Cubs of Senegal at the 2022 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations…

NATHANIEL NWOSU 6/10

Didn’t fare baldly in the game. Conceded once but it wasn’t his fault.

AUGUSTINE NJOKU 4/10

He struggled against the Senegalese. The defender was not at his best in the game.

DANIEL BAMAIYI 4/10

It was a tough evening for the Flying Eagles captain. He will hope to improve in subsequent games.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 4/10

Had a tough time coping with the Senegalese attackers.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 4/10

Tried his best but wasn’t good enough in the game.

DANIEL DAGA 4/10

The midfielder sustained an Injury and could miss the rest of the competition.

ONUCHE OGBELU 4/10

An average performance from the midfielder.

SAMSON LAWAL 5/10

An average performance from the forward. He will need to step up his performance though.

HALIRU SERIKI 4/10

A below-par showing from the Haliru Seriki. He was replaced by Emmanuel Uchegbu.

OLAMILEKAN ADAMS 4/10

Failed to live up to expectations in the game. He was substituted in the second half.

IBRAHIM MOHAMMED

He was replaced by Jude Sunday on 52 minutes.

SUBSTITUTES

NICHOLAS JONATHAN 4/10

He replaced the injured Daniel Daga three minutes after the game. Didn’t affect the game much.

JUDE SUNDAY 4/10

Failed to make much impact following his introduction in the second half.

EMMANUEL UCHEGBU 4/10

Didn’t fare well after replacing Haliru Seriki in the 52nd minute.

AHMED ABDULLAHI 2/10

The forward took the place of Adams Olamilekan 16 minutes from time. He was sent off for a rough tackle on 90 minutes.

