Video: How Conte Scolded Me For Two Hours -Richarlison

Tottenham striker Richarlison admits he upset former manager Antonio Conte last season.

Richarlison lashed out after their Champions League elimination by AC Milan. He declared his season had been “shit” due to his “lack of minutes”.

He has now told the Que Papinho podcast: “I made a mistake for doing an interview saying I needed [game] time.

“Later on, I apologised and said that he could punish me. He told me off to show he was the commandant. It’s his way to deal with it.

“Almost two hours scolding me in front of everybody there.

