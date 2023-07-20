Video: Hosts New Zealand Shock Norway In 2023 Women’s World Cup Opener

Co-hosts New Zealand stunned former champions Norway 1-0 in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Hannah Wilkinson was the hero as her strike three minutes into the second-half, earned New Zealand a first-ever win at the senior women’s World Cup.

Wilkinson finished off from close range thanks to a laser-like cross from Jacqui Hand.

New Zealand will face debutants the Philippines on Tuesday in a match that had widely been seen as their best chance of winning in Group A.

The second game of the tournament will see co-hosts Australia take on Canada in Group B.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.