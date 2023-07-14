Video: Hollywoodbets App Guide 2023: Download, Install, Sign Up

Why you should download the Hollywoodbets App

Hollywoodbets is South Africa’s largest online betting site and they have recently relaunched their much anticipated mobile app. The app was well worth the wait as all the Hollywoodbets promotions and excellent sport offerings are available on the app. The app will save you time as you don’t need to log onto the site each time as you are ready to start betting once the app is downloaded.

How to download the Hollywoodbets App for Android

The Hollywoodbets app takes just a couple of minutes to download for Android users by following the simple steps listed below

Visit https://hollywoodbetsapp.com/ top begin the process of downloading the app

Click on the Hollywoodbets App Download button

Once the download is complete, click on the Install button

After installing the application, either create an account( if you not already a player) or simply log in and start betting

How to download the Hollywoodbets App for iOS

The process to download the Hollywoodbets app for iOS users is just as easy, simply follow these steps.

Visit https://hollywoodbetsapp.com/ or the iOS App Store

Click on the Hollywoodbets App Download button

Once the download is complete, click on the Install button

After installing the application, either create an account( if you not already a player) or simply log in and start betting

How to use the Hollywoodbets App

One of the great things about the new Hollywoodbets app is that it is super easy to use even if you are a gambling newbie. The home screen of the app has all the important information like the 40 sports available for betting and all the other live games such as Casino games, Aviator, Spina Zonke and not forgetting the ever popular Betgames. All you need to do is click on your favourite sport or game and you are ready to place your bet.

How to bet on Hollywoodbets App

The Hollywoodbets offerings are clearly visible on the home screen which means all you need to do is click on the sport or game you want to wager on. As you make your selections, they will appear on the Bet Slip at the bottom of the screen. Once you have made all your selections, simply wager your amount and click on the Submit Bet button to place your bet.

Hollywoodbets Key Features

Bet Builder

Bet Builder is an incredible feature that allows you to place multiple bets on a single football match. E.g. You can select the winner of the match as well as who will be the first goal scorer. Hollywoodbets allows you to select up to 5 match events on a single Bet Builder ticket.

Cash Out

Hollywoodbets has the Cash Out option for punters which allows you to cash out your winnings before all the events on your bet slip have been completed. This is particularly handy when you are unsure if your remaining bets will be successful.

Hollywoodbets App Pros & Cons

Pros vs Cons of Hollywoodbets App

Pros Cons Widest selection of sports and casino games No live streaming Easy functionality even for beginners Data free version available Great speed ideal for live in play betting

Can I use the Hollywoodbets app without using my data?

Yes, Hollywoodbets has a Data Free version for their app and it is extremely useful when you may be short on data. The Data Free version allows you to do most things like you can on the original version although there are no live games or live in play betting available.

How to sign up on Hollywoodbets App

The signing on process on the Hollywoodbets app has been simplified and takes literally a couple of minutes for you to join. All you need to do is follow these easy steps:

Open your app Log onto the Hollywoodbets site

Click the Register button on the Hollywoodbets home screen

Complete the required information like your full names, ID No, Gender, DOB, mobile number and email address

Choose a username and a strong password

Accept of the terms and conditions to complete the registration

Hollywoodbets App Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus from the Hollywoodbets main site is also available on the app which is great news. New players receive a R25 free bet and 50 Free Spins on selected slot games for simply signing up. The bonus may not be the largest but it is a sign up bonus meaning that you don’t need to make a deposit to receive the bonus.

How to deposit on the Hollywoodbets App

Hollywoodbets have a plethora of deposit options available for punters to fund their accounts. These are the different deposit options at Hollywoodbets

1Voucher Top

OTT Voucher

Up Holly Top Up Vouchers

Credit Card and EFT Deposits

Instant EFT like OZOW

Zapper

SID Instant Pay

Deposit at any Hollywoodbets retail shop

These are the easy steps to top up your Hollywoodbets account

Open your app and log onto the Hollywoodbets site

Click on the Red deposits tab on the top right of the page

On the deposit screen it will give you a choice of different methods of deposit

Choose any amount that you want to deposit.

After the deposit has been made your account will be credited instantly or could take 24 hours to reflect depending on the deposit method that you chose.

How to withdraw money from Hollywoodbets app

Hollywoodbets have plenty of ways to withdraw your winnings with the most popular methods being the Instant Cash options and the traditional bank transfer for larger withdrawals. The Instant Cash takes just a couple of hours while the bank transfer could take as long as 24 hours. Follow these steps to withdraw your winnings

Open your app and log onto the Hollywoodbets site

Оnсе you аrе logged in tо yоur Hollywoodsbet ассоunt, gо tо Account tab on the top right of the page.

Сlісk оn thе withdraw button from the drop down menu. Сhооsе yоur рrеfеrrеd withdrаwаl mеthоd.

Drор dоwn tо thе аmоunt sрасе аnd еntеr thе аmоunt yоu wаnt tо withdraw.

Click on withdraw to complete the process.

FAQ

How to update the Hollywoodbets App?

A notification along with a link will be sent to your mobile when the app needs to be updated. Click on the link to update the app.

Why is my Hollywoodbets App not working?

There could be a few reasons that the app will not work. Firstly check your internet signal as this is the main reason for the app not working. You also need to make certain that you have data as the app requires data to function properly.

How to refer a friend on the Hollywoodbets App?

When your friend is joining Hollywoodbets there will be a block asking for a referring friend’s mobile number. If your friend inserts your mobile number, you will receive a R50 bonus for every friend you refer.

Can I register on the Hollywoodbets App?

Yes you can register on the Hollywoodbets app. For the full instructions, simply read the above review on how to register at Hollywoodbets on the app.

