Video: Hold Ramos, Kimpembe, Two Others For PSG Loss –Cole

Chelsea hero, Joe Cole has revealed that the quartet of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes should be held responsible for PSG’s loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in Paris, thanks to Kingsley Coman’s only goal of the match.

However, Cole blamed PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for not being able to save Coman’s strike as he felt the former AC Milan keeper was at fault for the goal.

The former England international also believed PSG’s backline, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes, was partially to blame, adding: “[Sergio] Ramos was dragged out and [Presnel] Kimpembe was out of position.

“You talk about the art of defending, it seems to have gone out of the game.

“[Nuno] Mendes needs to be higher. At left-back, I worry about him, seeing that goal, it looks like he loses concentration.”

