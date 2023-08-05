Video: Højlund Joins Man United On Five-Year Deal

Manchester United have announced the signing of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund from Serie A side Atalanta.

Højlund joined United after signing a deal that will run till 2028.

“Rasmus Højlund has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance,” United stated.

“At the age of just 20, the striker has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances, including 10 in Italy for Atalanta last season. Already a senior international, Højlund has scored six goals in his six appearances for Denmark.”

Rasmus Højlund said: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”



