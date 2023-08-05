SPORT

Video: Højlund Joins Man United On Five-Year Deal

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

Manchester United have announced the signing of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund from Serie A side Atalanta.

Højlund joined United after signing a deal that will run till 2028.

MSport

“Rasmus Højlund has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance,” United stated.

“At the age of just 20, the striker has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances, including 10 in Italy for Atalanta last season. Already a senior international, Højlund has scored six goals in his six appearances for Denmark.”

Rasmus Højlund said: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Chelsea announce signing of Sanchez; Man United preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni

12 mins ago

Four EPL Young Star Who Could Stun The Premier League This Season

25 mins ago

Four Player Who Could Compete For The Premier League Golden Boot This Season

38 mins ago

MUN VS LEN: Wise Decisions Erik Ten Hag Made in Today’s Starting Lineup

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button