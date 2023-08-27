Video: Historic Women’s Club Unveiled In Nnewi

Nnewi, the industrial hub of Anambra State, South-East Nigeria, has gone down in history as the first city to float a women’s beach soccer team in the country with the birth of GP World Women’s Beach Soccer Club, Completesports.com reports. The historic and glamorous unveiling ceremony of GP World Women’s Beach Soccer Club, Nnewi, took place at the Moonshine Hotel, Nnewi on Friday, August 25, 2023. It climaxed the formal inauguration of the Anambra Beach Soccer Association, ABSA. The birthing of the GP World Women’s Beach Soccer Club and the formal inauguration of the Anambra State Beach Soccer Association Board signposts the state’s desire and preparedness to take Beach soccer to the zenith in the state and Country, as well as to the global stage. Also Read – NWS: Alozie’s Wonder Strike Helps Houston Dash Avoid Home Defeat “What this significant event today means is the fact that Anambra State will not only join the 2024 Nigeria Beach Soccer League but also aim to take the national Beach Soccer by storm, ” Rt. Hon. Chukwudi Orizu, Vice Chairman of ASBSA, said. Thereafter, the Board of Anambra Beach Soccer Association headed by Professor Victor Madubuko, was inaugurated with the oath of office administered by Dr. Sunday Okai. Hon. Ezeakukwu Emmanuel Nsoedo is the Secretary General of the Association which has Kingsley Nwagba who doubles as Coach/Techincal Director, Okwudili A. Emmanuel as Media Officer, Prisca Ogugua as Welfare Officer and Chukwuka Fidelis as Assistant Coach. Chairman of Anambra State Football Association, a former Nigeria international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, added colour to the ceremony with his presence. The Anambra Beach Soccer Association is an affiliate of the Anambra State Football Association.

Victor Kadiri, a representative of Nigeria Beach Soccer League, assured the new board of the support from the national body, adding that “this will stimulate the fast-tracking of the development of beach soccer in Anambra and Nigeria in general. ”

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the ABSA board, Professor Victor Madubuko promised to give his all to beach soccer development in Anambra State.

“I believe that I have the best available hands as board members. With them we can achieve great things,” Madubuko said.

“Our aim is to bring Beach Soccer development in Anambra State, especially in schools and female categories. We promise not to disappoint as we are ready to deliver.”

After the unveiling and inauguration, the new ABSA Board took participants through an exhaustive seminar session where details of the sport, its rules, regulations and by extension, gains were explained to the participants while reporters also got a hang of reporting the sport.

Nigeria Beach Soccer League through Dr. Sunday Okai drilled players, coaches and referees on the basics of beach soccer and the benefits of playing beach soccer. The seminar brought the day’s event to a fitting climax.

By Sab Osuji

