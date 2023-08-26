Video: Hislop Lauds Sterling’s Decent Performance Against Luton

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has praised the performance of England forward Raheem Sterling in Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League win over Luton Town on Friday, August 25 at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling scored in the 17th and 68th minute to complete his brace and new signing Nicolas Jackson made it 3-0 in the 75th minute of the clash.

Speaking on ESPN UK Hislop also lauded the 28 year old’s displays in Chelsea’s recent games.

‘It was a good performance from Sterling highlighted by the stats, two goals and the assist,” Hislop said

“I thought you kind of saw shades of that against West Ham and Chelsea’s previous game, allowed to run at defenders. The truth is I don’t think Luton gives you much of a test or an indication.”

Sterling has got two goals and one assist in three Premier League games this season.

Chelsea are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with four points from three matches in the division.



