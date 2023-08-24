Video: He’s One Of Europe’s Best Strikers –Ancelotti Hails Osimhen

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as one of Europe’s best strikers.

Osimhen, who played a crucial role in ending Napoli’s 33-year Italian Serie A drought, was rumoured to be a candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Madrid, who departed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.





However, in an interview with MadridXtra, the Italian tactician stated that the Nigerian international remains of Europe’s best striker at the moment.

And that the arrival of former Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham put an end to their search for Benzema’s replacement.

“Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe but we never thought about him. With the arrival of Bellingham, we thought about compensating Benzema’s departure in other ways,” the experienced Italian manager said, as quoted by MadridXtra.



