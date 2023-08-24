SPORT

Video: He’s One Of Europe’s Best Strikers –Ancelotti Hails Osimhen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as one of Europe’s best strikers.

Osimhen, who played a crucial role in ending Napoli’s 33-year Italian Serie A drought, was rumoured to be a candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Madrid, who departed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.


However, in an interview with MadridXtra, the Italian tactician stated that the Nigerian international remains of Europe’s best striker at the moment.

And that the arrival of former Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham put an end to their search for Benzema’s replacement.

PariPesa

“Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe but we never thought about him. With the arrival of Bellingham, we thought about compensating Benzema’s departure in other ways,” the experienced Italian manager said, as quoted by MadridXtra.


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Spanish FA President Over 2023 W/Cup kiss Scandal

6 mins ago

Transfer News: Man Utd defender joins Ipswich on loan, Arsenal close in on agreement to sell Balogun

9 mins ago

Most Valuable Leagues In The World

31 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Al-Ittihad Want €100M Mohamed Salah, Man City Bid For Nunes Rejected

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button