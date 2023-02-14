SPORT

Video: 'He's an Incredible Player' – Ex- Juventus Star Giaccherini Talks Up Osimhen

Former Napoli star, Emmanuel Giaccherini has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has scored 17 goals in 18 league appearances for Napoli this season

He told Radio Punto Nuovo: “He’s an incredible player, he shifts the balance by himself. I’m thinking only 2-3 defenders in the world who would be able to stop him now, perhaps it would only take Juventus’ best (Giorgio) Chiellini.

“The Nigerian has truly incredible power and dominance. In Italy, Napoli is proving to be another level, now we will see in Europe how they will come close.

“Last year, Eintracht won the Europa League and knocked Barcelona out, so you have to be very careful.”

