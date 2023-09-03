Video: ‘He’s A Complete Player’ Leverkusen Boss Alonso Lavishes Praise On Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has praised Victor Boniface after the forward put up another impressive display in the team’s big win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Boniface fired a brace as Die Werkself thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 at the BayArena.
It was the striker’s second consecutive brace for Bayer Leverkusen.
The 22-year-old has now scored four goals and provided one assist in three league appearances for the club.
“Victor is not merely a proficient striker; he is a complete player,”Alonso said after the game.
“And you can see that he gets along very well with his teammates, both on and off the pitch.”
Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.